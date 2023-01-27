Dermatologist Chad Weaver, M.D., has joined Winona Health and is now available to see patients. He joins Erin Hanson, CNP, in the dermatology department on the clinic second floor at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona.
The skin is the largest organ, and “it plays a major role in how people view themselves at all ages,” said Dr. Weaver. “I love the science behind skin care and helping people of all ages, whether it’s with a condition that affects their confidence or one that causes discomfort or concern. It’s rewarding to provide solutions and great outcomes.”
Dr. Weaver believes in always putting the needs of patients first and being warm and welcoming to everyone. He has earned several honors including a Compassionate Physician Award, a Top 1% Patient Satisfaction Award, and recognition as an Outstanding Educator. He has a passion for teaching and has enjoyed teaching residents and physician assistant students over the years.
Dr. Weaver is certified by the American Board of Dermatology. He earned his medical degree at the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. Dr. Weaver completed a transitional internship at the University of North Dakota in Fargo, N.D., and his dermatology residency at the Mayo School of Graduate Medicine Education in Rochester, Minn. He is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology; American Medical Association; American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery; Minnesota Medical Society; and Society for Pediatric Dermatology.
In his free time, he enjoys cooking, specifically gourmet cooking and delicious food, running, ’80s music, and video games like Super Nintendo.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Weaver, call Winona Health Dermatology at 507-457-7674.
