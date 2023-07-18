From: Minnesota DNR
On July 14, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is launching the Junior Ranger program, which offers a new activity booklet for kids at Minnesota state parks. Kids can pick up a free Junior Ranger booklet, available during open office hours at state parks, to begin the adventure.
In the Junior Ranger program, kids will investigate the ways that plant and animal adaptations are like superpowers through a mix of on-the-page and on-the-trail activities. They might discover state park habitats, move like an animal, focus on their senses, learn how to protect wildlife, avoid poison ivy, outsmart ticks, and more. When kids complete the activities, they earn a free Junior Ranger patch, which they can obtain at a state park ranger station or visitor center.
The booklet activities were created by state park naturalists to encourage learning and exploration for ages six to 10, or anyone young at heart. Get more details on the program, including where to find the booklets and patches, by visiting the Minnesota DNR’s Junior Ranger webpage (mndnr.gov/junior-ranger).
The Junior Ranger program is funded through the Clean Water, Land, and Legacy Amendment. Legacy funds support Minnesota DNR programs and projects that go beyond the results achieved by other state funds, to build a long-term conservation legacy for Minnesotans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.