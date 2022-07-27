Certified Physician Assistant Hannah Schreiner has joined Winona Health Urgent Care on the first floor of the clinic at 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona.
“I enjoy caring for a diverse population, all ages and the variety of issues that present in an Urgent Care setting,” said Schreiner. “I’m happy to be joining an organization that is completely focused on its community. When I was interviewing at Winona Health, I didn’t feel like a number – everyone was warm and welcoming, and I feel like this is a supportive environment for everyone.”
Schreiner, originally from Loyal, Wis., earned her Bachelor of Science degree in biology at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. She earned her Master of Science in physician assistant studies at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
In her free time, Schreiner enjoys camping with my family, crafting and spending time with her fiancé and friends.
Winona Health Urgent Care hours are Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Urgent Care wait times are updated online during clinic hours. For current wait times, visit winonahealth.org/uc.
For information about healthcare providers at Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org and click “Find a Provider.”
During road construction, Winona Health is always accessible from Parks Avenue off Highway 61 near the Winona Family Y.
