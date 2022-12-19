Infants and children ages six months and older can now get the Pfizer COVID-19 bivalent vaccine by appointment at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona. To schedule, call 507-457-7648.
This vaccine is for children ages six months through four years who have not yet received all three doses of their initial COVID-19 vaccine series. Those who have received just two of three doses are also eligible. Those who already have received all three doses are not currently eligible for this vaccine.
Those who have had COVID-19 may receive this vaccine as long as they are out of the isolation period. This vaccine also may be given the same day as a flu shot.
COVID-19 and flu vaccination is available by scheduling a nurse-only visit.
Preparing for scheduled vaccination:
• Those coming in for COVID-19 vaccination should bring their vaccination card if they have received any doses.
• Bring insurance information. The vaccine is free; however, insurance is billed for the administration fee. There is an uninsured fund to cover the cost of administration for those without insurance.
• Wear clothing that allows the upper arm, or thigh in the case of infants, to be easily accessible.
• Masking is required at Winona Health.
Those who have questions about vaccination eligibility can find details and links to resources on the Winona Health website, www.winonahealth.org, on the Minnesota Department of Health website, health.state.mn.us, or can contact their health care provider’s office.
