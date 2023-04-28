A new social media app has ties to Winona. Nico Laqua, the grandson of longtime Winona residents Dr. Roger and Peg Zehren, started the app Picnic with the vision of creating a better place for online communities to grow and monetize.
Many current social media companies are centralized and capture all of the billions in revenue their communities create. Picnic aims to change that by creating an incentive loop for online communities, similar to what exists on YouTube, Roblox, Shopify, and Substack. The app allows them to capture their own enterprise value and grow in a well-governed manner.
The app, which has millions of downloads, also uses a Winona marketing company, McNally Marketing, and several Winona State University students joined the team through their internship programs.
For more information, please email amy.mcnally@picnic.zone.
