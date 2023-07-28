The IMPACT Center is an interdenominational Christian, faith-based youth center opening September 6 in downtown Winona. We will operate out of the western half of the Grace Place Building at 66 East Second Street from 2:30-6:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday year-round. We will serve children ages five and up at absolutely no cost to the family. Each evening, we will offer children homework assistance, snacks, devotions, and free time to use our gaming equipment, watch movies, and socialize in a healthy safe environment. Our nightly devotions will emphasize the very basic Christian principles of love, respect, and responsibility. If you would like more information regarding our new youth center or if you would like to register your child, volunteer with us, or donate to our efforts, please visit our website: www.impactyouthcenter.com. You can also contact IMPACT Center’s Executive Director John Mullen at 507-429-2573, or email John at john@impactyouthcenter.com.
