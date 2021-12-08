by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The sounds of holiday tunes and skates gliding on the ice will soon fill Bud King Ice Arena. Skaters with the Winona Figure Skating Club will celebrate the holidays with their friends, families and community members during their Holiday Exhibition Skate on December 19.
The exhibition will feature performances by individual skaters, as well as groups of skaters, to holiday songs and other music.
The performance is a mix of play and work. The exhibition is an opportunity for skaters to have fun with friends who also skate, Ava Henderson said. Parent Gail Henderson said she appreciates watching the skaters enjoy their time performing with one another. “There are no judges watching them … it’s not a competition,” she said.
The performance is a great way to practice for competitions, Sara Backes said. Several skaters agreed the exhibition is a way to show family and friends all the hard work and effort that goes into being a skater, as well. “It’s a lot of hard work. But it definitely does pay off in the end. As soon as you get on the ice and hear the music start, it’s just amazing,” Zoe Johannes said.
Coach Nicole Hoffman said the exhibition also allows younger skaters to get exposed to the work of older skaters.
Backes and her sister will be dancing in the frosty air during their duet to “Jingle Bell Rock.” For Veronica Peterson, one performance will be a solo skate to “Despacito.” Kailey Fegre also looked back fondly on her favorite past holiday exhibition performance. She and her friend wore Christmas-themed outfits while skating to a song by Lady Gaga. This year, she is looking forward to performing with a few younger skaters.
For many of the skaters, their hard work includes practicing year-round and heading to the rink three days a week. Some also spend more time on the ice playing hockey.
That effort culminates in the skaters attending competitions in the area. They also undergo skills tests for different U.S. figure skating competition levels and strive to reach the highest possible level.
The exhibition may inspire more children to join the world of figure skating, Johannes said. “I went to a skating show when I was younger, and that’s actually how I got into skating,” she said.
The Holiday Skate Exhibition will take place on December 19 at 6 p.m. at Bud King Ice Arena. The event is free. Attendees may also donate non-perishable food items for Winona Volunteer Services at the performance.
