From: Jack Krage
The Winona Noon Lions wish to thank all the people that sent checks to the Noon Lions for the relief effort in Ukraine. Twenty-six people responded with checks ranging from $10 to $200. The total of these checks was approximately $3,000. Your donations were coupled with a check from the Noon Lions and were sent to Lions International headquarters in Oak Brook, Ill. Our contribution will be added to the donations from Lions Clubs worldwide. Whereas this may seem like a small amount of money, please keep in mind that there are over 48,000 Lions clubs worldwide. Our clubs are located in 210 nations.
Lions operate in nations, regardless of ideology, because we care for the needs of individuals. We do not take political stands against the ruling parties. Our efforts are recognized and welcomed worldwide. Because of this stature, our relief reaches virtually every corner of the world. Lions is the largest service organization in the world. Our motto is we serve. Even with our huge size and scope, we know we cannot change the world. However, we can be that touch of warmth and kindness in times of greatest need.
If you would like to join us in serving the world while making great friendships give us a call. I have often said that Lions involvement will put an exclamation point on your daily life. Thanks again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.