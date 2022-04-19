All those of Scandinavian roots and/or interest are invited to be part of the Sons of Norway here in Winona. The group meets each month, usually the fourth Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. in Grace Hall at Central Lutheran Church on Huff Street in Winona. Our goal for 2022 is to bring people of all ages to Sons of Norway for events of entertainment and education. Each meeting includes time for both a presentation and sharing friendship around that good cup of Scandinavian coffee. (There are other perks including the opportunity of scholarships for children and grandchildren!) If you are interested, watch the newspaper for notice of meetings, come and join us.
