Winona Health will have walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Tuesday, August 30, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., and on Wednesday, August 31, from 12-5 p.m.
Check-in will be on the second floor of the Winona Clinic, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona.
Novavax will be available at the walk-in clinic. Novavax is the fourth vaccine approved for use in the United States. It is available to anyone age 18 or older who has not started a COVID-19 vaccine series. Novavax is different from the other COVID-19 vaccines in that it does not use the same components as mRNA vaccines. It is a two-dose vaccine with the second dose being given three weeks after the first dose for most people.
In addition to Novavax, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.
This walk-in clinic is available for anyone six months and older, whether they would like to receive their first vaccine or a booster.
Those who have questions about vaccination eligibility can find details and links to resources on the Winona Health website, www.winonahealth.org, or on the Minnesota Department of Health website: www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/vaccine/index.html.
Preparing for the walk-in vaccination clinic:
- Those coming to the vaccination clinic for a booster dose must bring their vaccination card.
- Wear clothing that allows the upper arm to be quickly and easily accessible.
- Expect to stay for a 15-minute observation period after receiving the vaccine.
- Masking is required at Winona Health.
Throughout road construction, the road to Winona Health off Highway 61 next to the Winona Family YMCA will always be open.
Those who have questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine can find more information at www.winonahealth.org.
