Maclane (Mac) Bever, CNP, has joined Nicholas Modjeski, M.D., and the caregivers at Rushford Clinic, 109 West Jessie Street, in Rushford. She will provide primary care for people of all ages.
“I was doing my clinical rotations at Winona Health during my training, and after my primary care rotation at Rushford Clinic, I knew that this is exactly where I wanted to be,” said Bever. “What I love about family medicine is building relationships with my patients so I can help them with whatever health concerns they may have.”
Before and during her training to become a Certified Nurse Practitioner, Bever cared for patients as a Registered Nurse in the hospital at Winona Health. She has been with Winona Health since 2018.
Bever is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice, Family Nurse Practitioner, at Winona State University, where she had previously received her bachelor of science in nursing. Bever recently had an article about depression screening and referral protocols for college students published in The Journal for Nurse Practitioners.
Originally from Heron Lake, a small town in southwestern Minnesota, Bever and her husband moved to Winona in 2014 to attend Winona State University. They now have a two-year-old daughter and two dogs. Bever said that they’ve just found their “forever home” and are excited to settle in and explore Rushford.
Rushford Clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. For more information about Maclane Bever and services available at Rushford Clinic, visit winonahealth.org, or to learn more and schedule an appointment at Rushford Clinic, call 507-864-7726.
