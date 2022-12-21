There will be a brunch fundraiser held on New Year's Eve, Saturday, December 31, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Eagles Club in Winona.
Tickets are $10, which includes egg bake, pancakes, fruit, and a choice of bacon or sausage. Drinks will also be provided. All proceeds will be going to The Eagles Cancer Telethon in Rochester, Minn. (January 14-15).
There will also be a bake sale and live music provided by local musician Milana Shira. Tickets can be purchased at The Eagles Club, 210 East Fourth Street, in Winona.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.