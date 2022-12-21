There will be a brunch fundraiser held on New Year's Eve, Saturday, December 31, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Eagles Club in Winona. 

Tickets are $10, which includes egg bake, pancakes, fruit, and a choice of bacon or sausage. Drinks will also be provided. All proceeds will be going to The Eagles Cancer Telethon in Rochester, Minn. (January 14-15). 

There will also be a bake sale and live music provided by local musician Milana Shira. Tickets can be purchased at The Eagles Club, 210 East Fourth Street, in Winona. 