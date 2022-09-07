From: Winona Area Public Schools
Dreams, talent, and ambition took Kristie O’Brien around the world and back again. But her heart never forgot the relationships she made at Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS).
Twenty-eight years after graduating from the school district that engaged, inspired, and empowered her as a student, O’Brien has returned as the director of learning and teaching, ready to help guide the district as it implements systemic change to better meet and support the social, emotional, and educational needs of all students.
“As a lifelong educator, I'm most passionate about policies, programs, and practices that inspire learning and result in equitable opportunities for inspiration and success for all learners,” O’Brien said. “I enjoy the challenge of leading collaborations around curriculum design and instructional practices aligned to goals that result in broad student achievement and well-being.”
O’Brien comes to WAPS after spending seven years as vice principal for an International Baccalaureate School in Shanghai, China. She also was an English as a second language (ESL) coordinator for Richfield Public Schools and taught ESL classes in Minneapolis Public Schools.
She said her experience in China helped her see education through a wider lens and better understand the importance of relationships.
“I understand what it’s like to live in other countries as a ‘foreigner,’ how difficult it can be to operate in another language, which builds my compassion,” O’Brien said. “In China, I had colleagues from all over the world and learned about their home countries’ rich educational priorities, such as the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme. Most importantly, it’s now impossible for my family to see many things internationally in binary ways; we have nuanced perspectives of China, the U.S., and globalism through our experiences living and traveling in China and Asia as well as having friendships from many different places.”
O’Brien said she was drawn to return to WAPS, because of the district’s future direction, a direction she will now help shape with her years of experience and passion for equitable education.
“WAPS inspired me because the strategic plan and current goals in progress are evidence-based ways to improve outcomes for all students, such as developing Professional Learning Communities (PLCs), and the Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) and Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) processes. It’s been wonderful to hit the ground running to continue leading the great work started by the district.”
Now that she’s back walking the same halls she did all those years ago, the memories are flooding back for O’Brien.
“My most prominent thoughts about WAPS are about my relationships with many teachers who perfectly balanced how to hold high expectations for me as a student and show they cared for me as a person at the same time,” O’Brien said.
She remembers her choir teachers — Bruce Ramsdell and Bruce Nelson — who were passionate about the rigor of their content and how she would have to work just as hard in the choir room as she did in math class. She remembers swimming coach Maggie Lambert — “She was like an aunt to me,” O’Brien said — who taught her how powerful the mind is in controlling physical outcomes.
“I couldn’t believe it when I started swimming faster times, because I envisioned them, worked hard, and I believed her when she told me I could do it,” O’Brien said.
She wasn’t interested in Spanish, but that changed when Ben Baratto made learning fun with his personality and stories. After he retired, Elise Gomsrud replaced him.
“I saw myself in her, and ended up becoming proficient in Spanish through continuously studying Spanish and living in two different Spanish-speaking countries,” O’Brien said.
John Ruggeberg introduced O’Brien to service learning through a social justice framework, “which made learning immediately relevant,” she said.
She has also thought about Steve Waltzer, her fourth-grade teacher at Central Elementary.
“He taught me about student agency, inquiry, and choice in the planning, learning, and assessment process,” O’Brien said. “It was revolutionary at the time, and something that revolutionized my perspective of myself as a learner. I reflected on Mr. Waltzer’s influence on my journey through inquiry education and as an administrator.”
And now, standing on the shoulders of those memorable educators, O’Brien looks to help move the district forward so it can continue to inspire more students just like her.
“The teachers here are incredibly dedicated to their students, and the administrators are a hard-working and collaborative team focused on an aligned plan to improve outcomes for all learners,” O’Brien said. “The district has impressive goals for building equity and belonging within inclusive schools.”
