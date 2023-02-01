Abraham, Beverly Kay (Boerboom)

Beverly Kay (Boerboom) Abraham, 72, of Mesa, Ariz., passed away, Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was born July 12, 1950, to the union of Cornelius and Marion Boerboom in Marshall, Minn., where she lived with her six siblings until leaving to pursue life and work as a licensed practical nurse.
She married Steven Abraham and became a loving, giving mother to three children, Craig, Jennifer and Julie, moving around the U.S. and Greece, making every house a home. Her family expanded with one daughter-in-law, Christy; two sons-in-law, Gabriel and John; and four grandchildren Paige, Ian, Ashley and Andrew.
Beverly’s vibrant spirit was shared helping many people. She served as an aid at Washington Elementary in Rochester, Minn., before becoming a registered nurse who truly cared for her patients in Texas, Minnesota, and Arizona. Following in her family’s footsteps, she was an artist who painted, sewed, decorated cakes, arranged flowers, worked with glass and wood and had a great love for nature and the outdoors. She was, and is still, deeply loved.
A service to celebrate her life will be planned for a future date. Please consider a donation, in her memory, to Alzheimer's research (alz.org) or the Smile Train (smiletrain.org).
