Abraham, Robert W.

Robert W. Abraham, 94, of Winona, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Benedictine – St. Anne in Winona.
He was born on February 8, 1929, in Winona to Walter and Adeline (Buermann) Abraham. Bob attended public school and lived his whole life in Winona on the same street. He was a lifelong member of St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church, where he served as an usher, on the church council, and on the Board of Property, and he also served on various committees with Sauer Memorial Home.
Bob left school to work with his dad at Bittner Oil. He honorably served his country with the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, attaining the rank of sergeant in the infantry. The remainder of his enlistment was spent at Fort Indiantown Gap in Pennsylvania.
He studied under the G.I. Bill as a heating and cooling technician and worked for Kraning Sales and Service, then with School District 861 in Winona until his retirement.
On August 1, 1953, he married Lois Haeuser, and together, they looked forward to celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary this year with their three children, Michael, Ann, and Thomas.
Bob was a member of the American Legion, the VFW, and the Tri-State Hunting Dog Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and family gatherings. In the last few years, he spent many hours picking hickory nuts and black walnuts thanks to a special nephew, Bob Marg, and his wife, Elayne, who always kept a supply on hand to work with.
Bob is survived by his wife, Lois; children, Michael, Ann, and Thomas; brother, Richard (Merida) Abraham; sisters-in-law, Ruth Abraham and Joan McGraw; cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth and Allyn Abraham; sister, Ruth Marg; in-laws, Don Marg, Nathan and Mae Haeuser, Iva (Bess) Abraham, and Elinor (Hall) Abraham; four nephews; and one niece.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, in Winona. Visitation will also be held at St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 1 p.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m. The Reverend Richard A. Moore will officiate. Bob will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony at Woodlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials to be directed to the organization of your choice.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Bob’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
