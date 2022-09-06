Daniel “Butch” C. Abts, 78, of Arcadia, died on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wis.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Holy Family Parish, Arcadia, with Father Kyle Laylan officiating. Visitation began at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at church. Burial with military honors presented by the Tickfer-Erickson Post #17 was in Calvary Cemetery. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
