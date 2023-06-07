Peter Abts, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 23, surrounded by family at age 81. He was born to Hubert and Gertrude Abts and grew up in Fountain City, served three years in the U.S. Army, and graduated with a degree in accounting from Winona State University in 1965. After earning his degree, he began his career at 3M, where he spent his entire professional life. It was at 3M where he lived his passion for travel, spending 33 of 36 years in the company's international division. Peter will be dearly missed by his friends and family. He will be remembered by all for his generosity and devotion. He is survived by his sisters, Ann and Carolyn; brother, Fr. John; son, David (Claire); and granddaughters, Emily and Lucy. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Larry. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 10, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fountain City (2 North Hill Street). Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., until the start of Mass at church on Saturday. Mass will be celebrated by Fr. John Abts.
