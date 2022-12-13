Albrecht, Dennis Franklin

Dennis Franklin Albrecht, 72, of Winona, died on December 12, 2022, at his home surrounded by his friends and family. Dennis was born on February 11, 1950, in Winona to Franklin and Margaret (Sobeck) Albrecht.
He graduated from Winona Senior High in 1968, went to Winona Vo-tech, and received his automotive certificate. On May 29, 1976, he married Beverly Walters, and they had three children together. Bev later died in 2004.
Dennis worked at Mac Trucks in La Crosse, Wis., where he earned many certifications and honors for diesel mechanics. He drove semis for many years, making long trips out east. He also worked at Madison Silo with his dad and hauled grain. Dennis had a passion for fixing things and working on engines.
Dennis was a proud veteran who served in the U.S. Army Reserves for over 23 years and was a member of the American Legion.
Dennis will be remembered by all the stories he would tell from his childhood. He had an excellent memory and never needed to write anything down. He was very intelligent and mathematically inclined.
He is survived by his special friend of many years, Marlene Bellock; brother, Glen (Kendra) Albrecht; sister-in-law, Patty Albrecht; children, Amy (Brian) Thurley, Stephanie (Beth) Albrecht-Wyatt, and Amber; and grandchildren, Olivia, Preston, and Caden.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Bev, and brother, Phillip.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Winona at 11 a.m. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
