Janel A. “Mert” Albrecht, 64, of Witoka, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 6, 2021, at her home.
She was born on August 11, 1957, in La Crosse, Wis., to Herbert and Gladys (Neitzke) Harlos, and was a graduate of Winona Senior High School. Mert married Tony Albrecht, and they divorced. She later found companionship with her long-time special friend, Denny “Donkey” Belter.
Mert was employed as a bartender for many years at the Witoka Tavern.
She will be remembered for her enjoyment of baking, cooking, playing cards, and shopping. Her family was her top priority, always taking time for her kids and grandkids, and she was an amazing sister. Mert had a huge heart, who was compassionate, selfless, and willing to give her time and help to others. She never met a stranger that did not leave as a friend, and her creativity, outgoing personality, great sense of humor, and gift of being very funny endeared her to many. Mert was a loving mom, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend who will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Mert is lovingly survived by her children, Tanya (Tony) Koch, and Neil (Nici) Albrecht; grandchildren, Mollie, Maysie, Camryn, and Lucas; her beloved dog, Snuggles; siblings, Bonnie (Randy) Dietrich, Jean Sholes, Lorie (Ross) Douglas, Brenda Engler, Ginger Harlos, Lee Harlos, Sherry Harlos, Lisa (Scott) Johnson, and Dale (Linda) Harlos; a sister-in-law, Joyce Rood; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; special friend, Denny “Donkey” Belter; brothers, Lyle Harlos, Pete Harlos, and Gregg Harlos; sister-in-law, Shelly Harlos; and brother-in-law, Ron Engler.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona, and again at the funeral home on Monday, December 13, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Following the service, a luncheon will be held at the funeral home. After the luncheon, Mert will be laid to rest in Hillcrest Cemetery on South Ridge in rural La Crescent.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mert’s brothers, Dale and Lee Harlos; active pallbearers will be Mert’s nephews, Paul Dietrich, Mike Dietrich, Nathan Engler, Zachary Engler, Tylre Harlos, Tyler Johnson, Kyle Harlos, and Luke Reed.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Mert’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
