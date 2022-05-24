Marie Emelia Hager Albrecht, 94, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, was taken home to heaven April 26, 2022, surrounded by family in Owasso, Okla. Marie was born in Devils Lake, N.D., October 23, 1927 to Jacob and Catherine (Gefroh) Hager. After graduation from high school she married Leonard “Len” Albrecht, June 3, 1948, at St. Michael’s Cathedral in Grand Forks, N.D. After a short time they moved to Winona, where they raised four children, Wayne (Pamela) Albrecht, Debra (Paul) Charbonneau), Sandra (Robert Nestark), and Melanie Albrecht. Marie was grandmother to eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Marie was a woman of many talents, partnering with Len owning Connie Shoe Store for 23 years, Best Western Motel as owner/manager, and her last position as front desk greeter and docent at the MMAM, sharing stories and Winona history with visitors from all over. She retired at 90 years young. She relocated to live with her daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Paul, in Oklahoma, where she spent her last years in their beautiful home surrounded by flowers and birds, her favorite things.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband Len (WWII vet); daughter Melanie; two sisters; six brothers, all WWII vets; four stepsisters; and one stepbrother. We thank everyone for the cards, thoughts, and prayers. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Winona.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.