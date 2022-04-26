Albrecht, Philip Daniel

Philip Daniel Albrecht, 68, died April 13, 2022, after a long struggle with Lewy body dementia. He was born in 1953, to Franklin and Margaret Albrecht in Winona, the second of three sons. The family purchased a dairy farm in Stockton, which became central to the lives of Phil, his brothers, and their families. At a young age, Phil developed a talent and interest in machinery, cars, and motorcycles, even working on race track pit crews. Throughout his life, he enjoyed long drives, boat rides, and the company of friends and family. In 1991, Phil married Patricia (Chick) Albrecht, becoming stepfather to Jillan. Their children, James and Joseph “Jo,” were born in the years to follow. Phil was devoted to his family’s well-being.
Phil was a third-generation farmer; the farm was a lifelong passion and commitment. He respected the land and all those involved in the local agricultural community. His machining skills served the family farm well as did his management skills. After graduating from high school, Phil went on to Southern State Technical College, where he received an associate’s degree in machine tool and die. He worked in management, long-haul semi-truck driving, and self-employment before spending the majority of his working years with Fastenal, where he became an outsourcing specialist.
Phil’s life will continue to be celebrated by his wife, Patricia (Chick) Albrecht; his grateful children, Jillian Wright, James Albrecht, and Jo Albrecht; his brothers, Dennis Albrecht and Glen (Kendra) Albrecht; and his grandaughter, Ellie Martin. Phil’s legacy will also live on with many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and friends. Phil is preceded in death by his father, Franklin; mother, Margaret; sister-in-law, Beverly; his grandparents; and aunts and uncles.
Services will be held at Hoff Funeral Home at 3480 Service Drive, Goodview, MN 55987. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 29, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, April 30, from 10-11 a.m. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 30, at 11 a.m. Regardless of vaccination status, the family is requesting all in attendance to wear masks covering their nose and mouth as COVID-19 continues to spread. In acknowledgment of the pandemic, no reception with food or drink will be available.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations be mailed to Cottagewood Senior Living Community at 4220 55th St NW, Rochester, MN 55901. With Phil’s name in the memo line, funds will be directed to the cottage where he was provided excellent care. Alternatively, consider a donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center of Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.