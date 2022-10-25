Anna Mary (Peck) Albrechtson, 61, of Winona, died on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Watkins Manor. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 2-3 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center at 3480 Service Drive in Winona, with a short service and time of sharing to follow at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Benedictine Adult Day Center in Winona. Hoff Celebration of Life Center - Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements.