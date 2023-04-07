Allan E. Aldinger, 93, of Winona and formerly of Witoka, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Winona.
He was born on December 19, 1929, in Winona to Eric and Lucy (Matzke) Aldinger. Allan married Maxine Cieminski on August 26, 1961, at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in Ridgeway.
Allan grew up on the family farm during the Depression and often talked about how he started milking cows by hand at the age of six. He always maintained an exceptional herd of dairy cows, for which he received many honors and recognitions. He never bought a cow, and his herd was from the original 10 cows his parents received from his grandparents off of the home farm. He continued to help on the farm on a daily basis until age 86.
He was interested in sports from a young age, listening to Minnesota Gopher football games on the radio in the 30s and 40s. Many decades later, he could still tell you scores and highlights from many of those games. In his late teens and twenties, he played baseball in the county league for Witoka, Ridgeway, and Lamoille. Allan liked to play golf and was an avid fan of the Vikings, Twins, and Gophers.
Allan and Maxine enjoyed traveling, where they made new friends, with many of whom they still correspond. Some of their favorite destinations included the Caribbean and Branson.
Allan was a lifetime member of Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in Ridgeway, where he served on its council and various committees. He was a past board member of the Winona County Dairy Herd Improvement Association and the Winona County American Dairy Association. He also served as president of the Witoka Cemetery Association for over 30 years.
Allan loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. At family gatherings, his favorite comment was always, “I have the best family in the world.”
Allan is lovingly survived by his wife of 61 years, Maxine; children, Carol (Paul) Lombard, of Holmen, Wis., Roger (Teresa) Aldinger, of Witoka, Carmell Redig, of Winona, Shari (Jim) Masyga, of Winona; and Coleen (Chris) Rengert, of Lusby, Md.; grandchildren, Jake Lombard, Hayley (Ray) Pooler, April (Josh) Miller, Melody, Adam, and Sophie Lombard, Adriana (Josh) Herricks, Hannah Aldinger, Rianna Redig, Luke Masyga, and Brandon, Benjamin, Christianna, and Bethany Rengert; great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Delilah Pooler and Lincoln Herricks; as well as other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Roger, and son-in-law, Peter Redig.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in Ridgeway. Pastor Jason Threlkeld will officiate. Allan will be laid to rest at the Witoka Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, in Winona. Visitation will also be held at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in Ridgeway on Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 10 a.m., until the time of the service.
Pallbearers will be Jake Lombard, Luke Masyga, Brandon Rengert, Ray Pooler, Josh Miller, and Josh Herricks.
Memorials may be directed to Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in Ridgeway or to the Witoka Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Brookdale Senior Living and Winona Health Hospice Services for the excellent care they provided to Allan.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Allan’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
