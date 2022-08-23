Aldinger, Marty Alan

Marty Alan Aldinger, 63, peacefully passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn., after battling for many years with an autoimmune disease.
Marty was born in Winona on July 14, 1959, to Edward and Esther (Maas) Aldinger. He graduated from Winona Senior High and Mankato State University. Marty married his friend and soul mate, Debra Raiche, on July 2, 1988, in Mapleton, Minn., where they still reside. Marty was a gentle spirit who always had a smile on his face. He was always available with a helping hand to family, friends and community. He will be sorely missed.
Marty is survived by his loving wife, Debra; parents; brother, Michael (Nancy) Aldinger; niece, Jessica (Mark) Berger; nephew, Samuel (Rebecca) Aldinger; grandnieces, Emma and Olivia Aldinger and Sadie Berger; and grandnephew, Cohen Berger.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 1 p.m. in Amboy, Minn., at the Amboy Snowbird’s Event Center, 224 East Main Street.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, all memorial contributions are requested to be applied to Marty’s medical expenses. A memorial account has been set up at the Pioneer Bank under the name of Debra Raiche. (All checks should be written to Debra Raiche.) They can be mailed to Pioneer Bank, PO Box 306, Mapleton, MN 56065. Thank you in advance.
