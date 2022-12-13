Ambuhl, John Robert

John Robert Ambuhl, 87, of Winona, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by family at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis.
John was born December 29, 1934, in Winona to Geraldine (Diamond) and Robert Ambuhl. He graduated from Winona Senior High School and attended Winona State University for both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He met his future wife, Janice, at the Prairie Moon dance hall. They fell in and stayed in love for the next 70 years. On July 20, 1957, he married Janice H. Veraguth at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Fountain City. Together they had four children: Timothy, Gregory, Pamela, and Robert. He was a lifelong resident of Winona.
He worked his entire career in the Winona public school system, teaching art, before retiring after 35 years.
He was very active in the community as the president of Trout Unlimited, head of Winona Teachers Union, and a member of the Isaac Walton League and of the Winona Historical Society. John was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fishing with family and camping. He was an artist and liked painting watercolor pictures for the family. He liked donating his time to various organizations, model railroading, working in the yard, gardening, and traveling with Janice around the United States. John loved spending time with his family, especially around the holidays, decorating the house for the holidays, teaching, playing cribbage, and going out with his friends for coffee.
John was preceded in death by his parents, son, Gregory Ambuhl, and granddaughter, Olivia Ambuhl.
He is survived by his wife, Janice; sons, Timothy Ambuhl and Robert (Carolyn) Ambuhl; daughter, Pamela (Jan Michael) Feucht; grandchildren, Zachary Ambuhl, Andrew Ambuhl, and Alex Ambuhl; great-granddaughter, Lilly Ambuhl; and sister, Sandra (Michael) Jersek.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Winona. He will be interred at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona with military honor’s provided by the American Legion Leon J Wetzel Post 9 in Winona. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church.
Memorials can be directed to St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Winona or to Trout Unlimited, Wincrest Chapter.
Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Fawcett-Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona.
