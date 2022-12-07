Ammann, LuAnn Mary

LuAnn Mary Ammann, 85, of Arcadia, died on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Wis.
LuAnn was born in Cream, Wis., on August 20, 1937, to Louis and Arlene (Jahn) Schmidtknecht. She was united in marriage to Devon Ammann on January 16, 1960, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fountain City. Together the couple raised three children and enjoyed going to flea markets and rummage sales. LuAnn loved to sew, quilt, and work on craft projects. In her younger years, LuAnn cleaned at Ashley Furniture and Maloney’s Baloney. She also worked briefly at the Tally-Ho Restaurant, where she served, cooked, and cleaned. When her children were grown, LuAnn had her own in-home day care and cared for “her kids,” as if they were her own. In her spare time, LuAnn enjoyed baking for her family and having everyone together for events and holidays.
LuAnn is survived by her children, Nancy (Lyn Stellpflug) Theisen, of Arcadia, and their children, Tracy (Daniel) Johnson and Nathan Stellpflug; Paul (Martha), of Pardeeville, Wis., and their children, Bailey and Matthew Ammann, Jordan and Jared Bauer, and Brandon Simons; and Daniel (Terri), of Arcadia, and their children, Sara (Dalton) Yohnk and Megan (Brian) Mecey; two great-grandchildren, Preston and Peyton Yohnk; brother, David (Joy) Schmidtknecht, of Buffalo City; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Snow, of La Crosse; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Devon, in 2018; twin children, Sandy and Scott; brothers, Allan (Marie) Schmidtknecht and Jerry Schmidtknecht; sister, Judy (Ed) Franzwa; and many in-laws.
Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 2-6 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Wozney-Killian Funeral Home where there will be a prayer service beginning at 5:30 p.m. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
