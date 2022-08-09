Anderson, Shirley L.

Shirley L. Anderson, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 4, at St. Anne's Extended Care in Winona. Shirley was born on November 1, 1936, in Rushford, the daughter of Edward and Ellen (Bartelson) Volkman. She was raised on her family farm with her brother and sister and attended school in Rushford, where she met her future husband and love of her life, Richard Anderson. Shirley and Richard were united in marriage on February 26, 1955, at the Rushford Lutheran Church, and their union was soon blessed with seven children. Together Shirley and Richard shared 60 years of faith and dedication, until Richard's passing in July 2015.
Shirley was a proud and devoted wife, mom, grandma, and great-grandma; she cherished her family as well as her faith. She was an active member of Rushford Lutheran Church, serving on the church council as well as president of the Women's Circle. Shirley was committed to following her entire family’s sports endeavors. She loved to sit in the stands or bleachers at the kids' events, and she was an avid Packers and Twins fan. Shirley had worked for Camera Art and Henry Colbenson Insurance over the years.
Shirley will remain in the hearts of her children, Faye (Kerry) Heiden, Kim (Randy) Benson, Steve (Lisa) Anderson, Scott (Laurie) Anderson, Linda (Steven) Lea, Chuck (Wanda) Anderson, and Chad Anderson; 16 grandchildren, Tony (Jess) Heiden, Laura Heiden, Adam (Rebecca) Benson, Lacey (Chris) Drinkall, Kelsey (Adam) Kopperud, Drew (Ashley) Anderson, Dana Anderson, Clay (Haeli) Anderson, Lukas (Kelsy) Anderson, Wade (Lindsey) Anderson, Blake (Brooke) Lea, Audra Lea, Royal (Stephanie) Anderson, Riley (Rachel) Anderson, Ross Anderson, and Ethan Anderson; 24 great-grandchildren, Emma, Kail, Archer, and Jora Heiden, Kaia, Kellen, Kennedy, and Kamryn Drinkall, Charlotte and Hattie Kopperud, Maycie, Callie, and Asher Anderson, Paisli and Ryp Anderson, Mira, Ian, and Tye Anderson, Blair Anderson, Karli, and Kovi Anderson, Cayden, Cal, and Clay Lea, and two more on the way; stepsister, Donna (Rudy) Boyum; sister-in-law, Patricia Volkman; brother-in-law, Les Ladewig; as well as nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Richard Anderson; parents, Edward and Ellen Volkman; sister, Juanita Ladewig; and brother, Lennie Volkman.
Special thank you to St. Anne's, Winona Hospital, GSLH, and Jennifer Scheck for their care and kindness this last year.
The funeral service for Shirley was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 8, at the Rushford Lutheran Church. Interment was held at the Rushford Lutheran Cemetery. More information is available at www.hofffuneral.com.
