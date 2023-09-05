Anderson, Tony Lee

Tony Lee Anderson, 56, of Stockton, died Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis.
Tony was born January 15, 1967, in Mankato, Minn., to Elaine Anderson. His early childhood was spent in Winona and eventually Lake City, Fla. In his early teen years, he moved back to Winona with his grandparents, Walter and Frieda.
Tony graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1985 and after graduation, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He went to boot camp with his best friend on the buddy system. Tony was very proud of his service as were those who knew him.
Tony enjoyed hunting, fishing, and finding deals either online or at the store, often buying in bulk when the deal was right. A true passion developed over the last 10 years, that passion being golf. He would often be seen and heard driving his Grinch green Slingshot loaded with clubs to be with his friends. Tony organized a golf outing in July, cherished memories were made that day, as it would be one of his last outings.
Tony was employed at Benchmark and Lawrence Transportation, and for the last 16 years, he worked at Celanese. There, he was dedicated, reliable, and a close friend to so many. Going to work for Tony was not only a way to pay the bills but was a way for him to be with his closest friends to plan the next golf outing or simulator party.
He was also a dog lover and over the years he had Mojo, Mika, Molly, Bella and his golden retrievers, JJ and Goose.
Tony remained optimistic throughout his cancer journey, which began two years ago. Up until his last day, he spoke of getting back to work and setting tee times to be with his friends again.
He is survived by his mother, Elaine; the Johnson family from Stockton; family at Celanese, Uncle Dennis, Aunt Carolyn, nephews, Jeremiah Hall and Asher Boettner and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his brother, Jeffrey.
A celebration of his life will be 5 p.m., Friday, September 8, 2023 at Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview led by Funeral Celebrant Dianne Rislow. Visitation will be 3 p.m., until the time of the service.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
