Ward Anderson, 59, of Stockton, passed away on March 29, 2023.
Ward grew up in South Minneapolis and graduated from South St. Paul High School. After graduation from high school, Ward served honorably with the United States Marine Corps. Following his time in the Marine Corps he moved to Winona for trade school. Ward was a member of the Hiawatha Valley Marines, the Stockton First Responders, and was employed by Badger Equipment.
In 2008 he married his wife, Deb, growing his family from himself and his cat, Sandy, to 17 in total with the grandchildren, not including all of the fur-kids of the family. As a member of the group Right Side Up and also doing many solo performances, Ward was able to share his talent and musical passion with many people. He loved to make people smile and lived a life of service to others. This will continue on through the donation of his tissue and organs, which will benefit over 50 people.
He is survived by his wife, Deb Anderson; his children, Michael and Tobey Wolfe, Heather and Justin Jelinek, Arron and Michelle Zimmerman, Bob and Andrea Spencer, Diane Schams, and Steven Lewis. Ward is also survived by his mother, Barbara Holbert (Henry F); his father, Dennis Anderson; his mother-in-law, Helen Moore; his sister, Vicki (Gene); and niece, Abbie Suker, as well as his grandchildren, Andrew, Lydia, Dane, Evelyn, Leon, and Nicolas; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Preceding him in death were his Aunt Dorothy, niece Gracie, father-in-law Wally Moore, and his grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held at the Stockton Community Center in Stockton on April 22, 2023, at 11 a.m.; we encourage fellow musicians to bring their instruments.
Donations can be made towards Pawsitivity Service Dogs, in lieu of flowers.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
