Anderson, Wayne Roger

Wayne Roger Anderson, born November 30, 1936, in Winona to Wilford and Alma Anderson, passed away at his home January 18, 2022.
Wayne was a Minnesota National Guard Veteran. Wayne was a carpenter who apprenticed under George Carson and LaVerne Schumacher in Winona. He worked at Home Depot in Joplin, Mo., for over 15 years. Wayne was married to Marcella Messig for 61 years. Wayne will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Wayne was preceded in death by his mother and father; brothers, Kenny and Roger; and sister, Marilyn.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Marcey; four children, Wayne Jr., Terri, Penny (Ted Epperson), and Susan (Paul Eckes); sisters, Dorothy and Sherry; stepmother, Jeanne; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held at Parker Mortuary on Friday, January 21, 2022, in Joplin, Mo.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
- Lovingly written by the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.