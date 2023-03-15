Andraschko, Donna Mae

Donna Mae Andraschko, 89, of Winona, died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Winona Health.
Donna was born March 31, 1933, in a farmhouse, to Henry and Anna Rindels in Castlewood, S.D.
Donna went to a one-room schoolhouse through eight grades. She then went and graduated from high school in Castlewood in 1951.
She worked for a short time in Sioux Falls, S.D., at the telephone company. Donna returned to Watertown, S.D., and worked for a local bank.
She met, on a blind date, Bob Andraschko in 1952, and when Bob went into the Army in August, they communicated and then they were married on October 20, 1953.
Donna and Bob had five children, Steven (Pam) in Springfield, Neb., Linda (Bruce) Reed, of Winona, Michael (Kim), of Mazeppa, Minn., Barbara (Jim) Jacques, of Winona, and Richard (Tracy), of Johnston, Iowa.
She was a stay-at-home mom and raised five wonderful children, her pride and joy, in Watertown, S.D. She also was a fantastic babysitter for a number of children in Watertown. When they moved to Winona in 1974, Donna worked at Thrifty White Drug store for over 23 years. She was an active member of St. Mary’s Church and the Sunset Lions club. She loved her church and volunteered in many different capacities.
Her greatest joy was first, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; second, her flower gardens, and she did such a great job of having a number of bouquets in her house all summer long. She loved gardening and golfing. Her dill pickles were always in demand by the family. Walking at the local lake and listening to the birds singing in the morning was a real joy.
Her family knows she is now walking and working in the gardens in heaven, and they will miss her.
Besides her husband, Bob and her five children, Donna is survived by her grandchildren, Laurie Phillips, Mark Andraschko, Christa Bowen, Nick Reed, Lindsey Posey, Kelli Walvatne, Kristin Dahl, Joshua Jacques, Rachel Hollifield, Mason Andraschko, Maddie Housden, and Jordan Walker; great-grandchildren, Remy, Connor, Danielle, Merideth, Jase, Thomas, Mackinzie, Cole, Lily, Tierzah, Vivienne, Zoey, Lillian, Harry, Theo, Ella, Jaxon and Jasper; and two brothers and one sister, Clifford Rindels, Phyllis Selchert and Erwin Rindels.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral Mass will be 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m., until the time of Mass in the visitation commons. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Lions Club or your favorite charity. Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
