Mary M. Angst, 88, of La Crosse, Wis., and formerly of Arcadia, died on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Pine View Nursing Home in Caledonia, Minn.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Parish in Arcadia with Father Sebastian Kolodziejczyk officiating. Family and friends are welcome for visitation beginning at 9 a.m. to the time of Mass at church, where a Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, North Creek. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
