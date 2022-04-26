Arndt, Erma E.

Erma E. Arndt was born August 11, 1915, in Wilson Township to Herman and Emma (Block) Luedtke.
On November 28, 1935, she was united in marriage to John W. Arndt at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wilson. They were blessed with 76 wonderful years of marriage.
Erma was a long-time member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hart, participating in many church functions during that time. She was also a member of St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winona until she moved to Kasson, Minn., to be near family.
Erma worked alongside her husband John for many years supporting John with the operation of the Hart Repair Shop.
Erma loved spending time with her family and friends — her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were especially fortunate to have enjoyed so many years with her. Erma loved to bake, and her baked goods were enjoyed by many over the years. Erma also enjoyed gardening, embroidery and playing cards.
Erma is survived by her daughter, Shirley (Darl) Laffrenzen, of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; grandchildren, Christy (Frank) Holec and son, Michael, of Rosemount, Minn., Coni (Allen) Lentz and their children, Courtney and Zacharey, of Kasson, Minn., Caryn (Kenny) Landry, of St. Paul, Minn., and Craig (Kathy) and son, Calvin, of Woodbury, Minn. Erma is also survived by her sisters, Helen Braatz and Mildred Feine, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Erma E. Arndt joined the Church Triumphant on December 20, 2021, at Seasons Hospice House in Rochester, Minn.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. The Reverend Richard A. Moore will officiate.
Erma will be laid to rest at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Wilson following the service.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Erma’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
