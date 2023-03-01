Ruth Arnett died at her home on Friday, February 24, 2023.
She was born on May 1, 1930, in La Crosse, Wis., to Clarence and Frieda (Kleinback) Witt. She was baptized on July 27, 1930, by Rev. L. E. Boddy, confirmed in 1939, and was received into church membership on April 18, 1943.
On May 30, 1949, she graduated from Houston High School and went on to attend Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa. She also took a correspondence course from the University of Minnesota. She taught rural school from 1949-1951. On June 8, 1951, she married Harvey Rahn. He died on January 14, 1998. On September 18, 2004, she married Ralph Arnett. Ruth held a number of jobs, including babysitting, working in a grocery store and a turkey processing plant, and managing Altura Place Apartments. She was very active in the church, participating in women’s fellowship, Sunday school, VBS, Release Time, Elder, and choir.
Ruth is survived by her children, LuEtt Hanson, Gary (Diedre) Rahn, and Kirby (Nancy) Rahn; grandchildren, Anne (Nathan) Zeitler, Paul (Andrea) Rahn, and Amanda Rahn; great-grandchildren, Blake Zeitler, Camille Zietler, Abigail Zeitler, Madeline Rahn, Amelia Rahh, and Jonah Rahn; and brothers, Norman and Marvin.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harvey Rahn; second husband, Ralph Arnett; her parents, Frieda and Clarence Witt; sister, Donna McVey; brother, Gordon; and son-in-law, Gary Hanson.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Our Savior Moravian Church in Altura at 11 a.m. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service starting at 10 a.m.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
