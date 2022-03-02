Kendra Leigh Atherton-Guenther, 29, of Winona, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Gundersen Health System from injuries sustained in a car accident.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Pleasant Valley Church with the Pastor Chad Ellenburg officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview and one hour prior to the service at church. Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
