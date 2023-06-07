Averbeck, Marion Margaret (Webber)

Marion Margaret (Webber) Averbeck, 90, of Buffalo City, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2023, at Gundersen St. Elizabeth Nursing Home in Wabasha.
Marion was born on July 26, 1932, in Winona to Otis and Ruth (Seibert) Webber. She was a graduate of Winona Senior High School. While in high school, she worked at the Winona General Hospital. After graduating from high school, Marion worked as a payroll clerk at Miller Waste Mills, until she married the love of her life, Glenn Averbeck, of Alma. They were engaged on Valentine’s Day, while Glenn was home on leave from service in the Korean War. Following his discharge from the army, they were married on May 9, 1953, at St. John’s Church in Winona. In 1954, they moved to Buffalo City. Glenn and Marion lived in Buffalo City for many years, welcoming three daughters, Donna, Cindy, and Roxanne, and a son, Rex. In 1961, they moved to a farm near Alma, additionally welcoming Brenda, Gregory, and Bruno to their family. In 1974, they sold the farm and moved back to Buffalo City. In 2020, Marion moved to Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s Assisted Living Center, where she was fond of saying, “It’s nice here. I don’t have to cook, wash clothes, or clean anymore!”
Marion was very active in serving her community through her church, the local VFW Auxiliary (serving as treasurer for many years), the state Veterans of Foreign Wars (serving as president of the 9th District for two terms), the state Purple Heart Auxiliary (serving as president from 1995-1996), the Alma American Legion, and as a volunteer at C-FC Elementary School for 40-plus years. She was selfless in her service to others and a devoted advocate of the disabled and people in need. Many of her children’s friends called her mom as her door was always open for visits. She and Glenn loved to go camping with friends. Winters often found them traveling to Texas. Marion accompanied Glenn on many of his hunting trips out west. They also pulled their camper to Alaska for their dream vacation.
Marion is survived by her daughters, Donna (Jeffrey) Baertsch, of Fountain City, Cindy (Richard) Penning, of Wilmont, Minn., Roxanne Radsek, of Sparta, Wis., and Brenda (Monte) Fernholz, of Cashton, Wis.; son, Bruno (Veronica) Averbeck, of Kensington, Md.; daughter-in-law, Cara Averbeck of Bow, Wash.; 17 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn; sons, Rex and Gregory; and son-in-law, Randy Radsek. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law and three brothers-in-law, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Alma. Visitation will be at the church from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday morning. Burial will be at the Buffalo City Cemetery with a reception following at the VFW Club in Cochrane.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be designated for the Averbeck Memorial Scholarship Fund, which awards a scholarship to a graduating C-FC senior each spring in memory of Glenn, Marion, and Gregory Averbeck.
The family thanks the staff at Gundersen St. Elizabeth Assisted Living and nursing home for their wonderful care of their mom/grandmom/great-grandmom and to all of the people who made her life so enjoyable.
Please share your memory of Marion or express your sympathies for her family at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
