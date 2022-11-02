IdaMae Bacon, 84, of Winona, died on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis. Funeral service will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center - Goodview, with the Reverend Adam Burge officiating. Visitation will be at 3 p.m., until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery - Preston in a private family service. Hoff Celebration of Life Center - Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements: www.hofffuneral.com.
