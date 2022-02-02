William (Bill) Baecker, 71, of Independence, Wis., passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wis., after a twenty-five year-hard fought battle with Parkinson’s disease.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Independence, with the Very Rev. Woodrow Pace as the main celebrant. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Family and friends are invited for the visitation at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church on Friday, January 28, 2022, starting at 4 p.m. A vigil prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m. followed by recitation of the Rosary. Visitation will also take place one hour prior to the start of the Mass on Saturday. Online condolences may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com
Bill will be sadly missed. May he rest in peace.
