Max C. Baertlein, 92, formerly of Independence, died on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at the Grandview Care Center in Blair. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Father George Thayilkuzhithottu officiating. Family and friends are invited for visitation one hour prior to the mass at church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.edisonfuneralhome.com.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Riverway school moves into new home
- Another fish kill vexes public
- Sheriff's candidates make pitches in Lewiston
- Police blotter
- Former priest charged with sexual assault
- Doerr, Errol T.
- Fountain City man dead, two seriously hurt in crash
- Holien, David John
- Winona boy wins national disc golf tourney
- Staffing change cuts back on WPD parking enforcement
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.