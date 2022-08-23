Max C. Baertlein, 92, formerly of Independence, died on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at the Grandview Care Center in Blair. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Father George Thayilkuzhithottu officiating. Family and friends are invited for visitation one hour prior to the mass at church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.edisonfuneralhome.com