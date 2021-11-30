Baertlein (née Becker), Florence Esther

Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%.