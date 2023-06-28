Ball, Michelle “Micki” Mary

Michelle “Micki” Mary Ball, 66, of Winona, lost her battle with cancer on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis.
Micki was born October 6, 1956, in Rochester, Minn., to Robert and Mary (Butler) Ball. She attended St. Francis, Kellogg Junior High, and graduated from John Marshall High School. After completing culinary school at Rochester Vo-Tech, she moved to Winona and made it her forever home. She worked both in restaurant management and as a cook starting out at Shorty’s, Hillside Fish House, Steak Shop and others. She often worked for industry colleagues that needed extra help for everything from a Friday night fish fry to catering events. She spent 11 years working at Sprint and was currently working at Fanatics.
Micki was a longtime jewelry enthusiast, and an avid reader of books, especially Agatha Christie. She enjoyed music, playing both guitar and flute, trivia, attending the Great Minnesota Get Together, fast cars, an occasional gambling trip, and a good libation with others. She did have the gift for conversation and could hold a conversation about any subject with anyone — no one was a stranger to her.
Mick’s family and friends meant the world to her, and she treasured all the time spent with them. She had a wonderful sense of humor, bringing our family many Micki-isms, like the term “doorknob” to use when no other term will do. But more importantly, she was a very caring and giving person.
She is survived by her sisters and brother, Linda (Jerr Boschee) Ball, of Geneva, Ill., Theresa (Ed) Nielson, Susan (Mike) Pitzer, of Rochester, Karen Barnes, of Tucson, Ariz., and David (Jennifer) Conrad, of Rochester; aunts, Janet Morgan, Irene and Jacqueline Conrad and Lavonna Ruhl; nieces and nephews, Ashley (Matt) Morey, Mike (Ashley) Pitzer and children, Evelyn, Ivan and Owen; Katie (Justin) Hayden and children Liam, Lucas and Lacey; and Emma (Jake) Dotson.
She is also survived by many cousins, numerous wonderful friends and her most cherished friend, Bob Marchant.
She was preceded in death by her father; mother; stepfather, Lyle Conrad; brothers, John Conrad and Robert Ball; Aunt Evelyn Ball; uncles, Devon and Lotus Conrad, Jerry Butler and Don Ruhl; three sets of grandparents; great-niece, LillyAnn Hayden; and her loyal canine friend Jack.
Micki, we hope you are enjoying the big picnic you envisioned, having fried chicken, pie, Sally Anns, date bars, lemon cake, and hot coffee while being surrounded by all those you have missed for so very long. You will be missed tremendously. Until we meet again, rest in peace.
A celebration of Micki’s life will be 11 a.m., Friday, June 30, 2023, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview. Visitation will be 10 a.m., until the time of the service.
Memorials are suggested to your favorite furry charity.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center - Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
