Eleanor Bambenek, 103, of Winona, died after a long and full life on July 22, 2022, at her home. A funeral service for Eleanor will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, 3480 Service Drive, Goodview. Visitation will be from 10-11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Eleanor will be laid to rest in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona. Hoff Celebration of Life Center - Goodview, is assisting the family — www.hofffuneral.com.
