Bambenek, Lynne Marie

Lynne Marie Bambenek passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer. She was proceeded in death by Bonnie Bambenek, and survived by father, Gerald; son, Ryan (Jenny); daughter, Rachel (Jon); grandchildren, Melani, Lexi, Arianna; brother, Mark; sisters, Sandy, Ellen (Jim); nephew, Jason; and nieces, Sarah and Kelsie. Lynne had a love for rock concerts and rescuing Dobermans. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, February 10, at 10 a.m. at Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home at 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona.
Latest News
- Winhawks girls’ hockey hosts playoff match
- Warriors win two against conference rivals
- WSU runners set new school records
- Referendum projects by building
- Cotter class looks to teach character
- What’s in WAPS’ April 11 referendum?
- County Board offers top job to Holte
- Winona hopes to track problem carp at lake
Most Popular
Articles
- WPD officer charged with domestic assault
- Police blotter
- Woman arrested for alleged threats
- Explosions reported in fire at Goodview welding supply shop
- Hwy. dedication honors MIA soldier
- Cotter class looks to teach character
- Police blotter
- Police blotter
- Winona man charged with domestic assault
- Birthright presents Volunteer of the Year award
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.