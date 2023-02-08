Bambenek, Lynne Marie

Lynne Marie Bambenek passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer. She was proceeded in death by Bonnie Bambenek, and survived by father, Gerald; son, Ryan (Jenny); daughter, Rachel (Jon); grandchildren, Melani, Lexi, Arianna; brother, Mark; sisters, Sandy, Ellen (Jim); nephew, Jason; and nieces, Sarah and Kelsie. Lynne had a love for rock concerts and rescuing Dobermans. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, February 10, at 10 a.m. at Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home at 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona.