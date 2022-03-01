Bambenek, Phyllis Mae

Phyllis Mae Bambenek, 91, of Winona, was welcomed into heaven on February 24, 2022. Phyllis was born on September 3, 1930, to Elmer and Anna (Przybylski) Glende in Winona.
Phyllis attended St. Joseph's Middle School in Winona. She loved reading and would find herself frequenting the local library. On June 30, 1951, she married the love of her life, Richard Bambenek. They spent the last 71 loving years together and raised four amazing children. When her children were young, they worked together at home where even the children helped put together buttons. When Richard would be playing in his country band, Phyllis would come along and enjoy the music. Phyllis was a past member of the left handers club of Winona. She would also enjoy playing cards and bingo with her husband.
In her earlier years she worked at Schuler Chocolates. She later became a stay-at-home mother and made that her full-time job. She absolutely loved spending time with her family and was making the most of every moment with them. Phyllis was the centerpiece of the family. She had such a kind heart and was seen as the neighborhood mom. She had a love for children and was always looking out for others. She will be remembered for her kind heart and caring soul.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Richard (Mitch) Bambenek; daughters, Patti (Les) Miller and Ann (Jim) Stanislawski; son, David (Jean) Bambenek; daughter in law, Debbie Bambenek; grandchildren, Ashley (Jordan) Rishavy, Matt (Scarlet) Stanislawski, Nathanel Bambenek, Emma Bambenek, Andrew Bambenek, Chelsea (Garrett) Scott, Hunter (Miranda Bergsrud) Bambenek; great-grandchildren, Declan Stanislawski, Cruz Stanislawski, Bria Stanislawski, Teagan Rishavy, Reyna Rishavy and Rilyn Scott; sister, Marjorie Golish; brother, Leon Glende; and stepsister, Susie Hickok.
She is proceeded in death by her parents; son, Rich Bambenek; and brother, Greg Glende.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview. A visitation will be on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview. A private family burial will take place at St. Mary's cemetery in Winona. Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.