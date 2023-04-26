Bambenek, Richard C. "Mitch"

Richard C. "Mitch" Bambenek, 94, of Winona, was welcomed into heaven on April 21, 2023. Mitch was born on January 4, 1929, to Chauncey and Katherine (Ambrose) Bambenek in Winona.
On June 30, 1951, he married the love of his life, Phyllis Glende. They spent the last 71 loving years together and raised four amazing children. Mitch worked at Watkins for 40-plus years. He was very musical, loved listening to country music and played steel guitar in various country bands. He played for many birthday parties, anniversary parties and other gatherings throughout most of his life. When Mitch would be playing in his country band, Phyllis would come along and enjoy the music. Mitch enjoyed going to garage sales, making wood crafts, playing bingo and hunting for ginseng.
Richard is survived by his daughters, Patti (Les) Miller and Ann (Jim) Stanislawski; son, David (Jean) Bambenek; daughter-in-law, Debbie Bambenek; grandchildren, Ashley (Jordan) Rishavy, Matt (Scarlet) Stanislawski, Nathanael Bambenek, Emma (Shaylee) Bambenek-Iverson, Andrew Bambenek, Chelsea (Garrett) Scott, Hunter (Miranda Bergsrud) Bambenek; and great-grandchildren, Declan Stanislawski, Cruz Stanislawski, Bria Stanislawski, Teagan Rishavy, Reyna Rishavy, Rilynn Scott, Kallin Scott and Jackson Scott.
He is preceeded in death by his wife, Phyllis, in 2022; son, Rich Bambenek; parents and half-brother, Ed Ambrose Sr.
The family would like to thank Sauer Health Care for their compassion and kindness towards their parents and family.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview. Visitation will be 10 a.m. at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery, Winona. Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
