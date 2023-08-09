Barnewitz, Mellissa Christine (Brink)

Mellissa Christine (Brink) Barnewitz, 60, of Winona, passed away after a battle with cancer. She was born on December 20, 1962, to Eugene Brink and Geraldine (Merchelwitz) Pahl.
Mellissa attended Winona Senior High while starting her career at Sauer Health Care where she worked for over 42 years. She also worked at Semcac for a brief time, but she truly loved and was very proud of her job at Sauer. Anybody who knows Mellissa knows how much of a hard worker she was. She loved her residents, and they became family to her.
She had an unwavering devotion to her grandkids. She spoiled them by taking them on many shopping trips. Mellissa loved planting flowers with her granddaughter. Reading was one of Mellissa’s favorite past times. Once she picked up a book, she would not stop until it was finished cover to cover. Her book collection was very impressive.
As she was battling cancer and going through chemo, Mellissa never gave up and always put on a brave face. Through some of the toughest times in her own life, she still put everyone else in front of herself. Mellissa and her husband, David, were able to take a trip of a lifetime to see Niagara Falls, Canada, as one of Mellissa's final wishes. These times will be cherished forever.
She will be deeply missed by so many. May she never be forgotten.
Survived by her husband, David Barnewitz; mother, Geraldine Pahl; mother-in-law, Sharon Rain; children, Abby (Jerrod) Roberts, Joel Barnewitz, Lance (Marite) Barnewitz; grandchildren, Taylor Roberts, Parker Roberts; brother, Mitch (Cristi) Brink; sister-in-law, Deb Fuerstenau; her beloved dog, Duke; and other siblings.
She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Brink, and two brothers.
The Barnewitz family would like to thank all the family and friends who have supported them though this long, difficult journey. A special thank you to Gundersen Palliative Care and cancer team and Winona Health ICU and staff.
Per Mellissa’s wishes there will be no visitation or services held.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
