Bartelson, Darlene “Grandma Dar” Ann

Darlene “Grandma Dar” Ann Bartelson, 84, of Winona, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family, after battling cancer.
Darlene was born on August 23, 1937, in La Crosse, Wis., to Dale and Winifred (Kerns) Jenkinson, and was a graduate of Winona Senior High School. She was united in marriage to LaVerne “Vern” Bartelson on December 1, 1956, in Winona. His nickname for her was Sunshine, and he was the love of her life. They were blessed with four children, 11 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Her life was her family, and she was so proud of all of them. They lived in Wilson for over 50 years. She loved the country life and raising their children on the family farm, where all four kids worked in their youth and made a lot of memories. Vern preceded her in death on April 30, 2015.
Darlene was a member of Immaculate Conception Church of Wilson, where she was a eucharistic minister, taught catechism, and served on the parish council for several years. She worked various part-time jobs while raising her family and ultimately retired from Winona County in 2004. Darlene loved to visit new places and got to travel with family and friends on several cruises, seeing the Caribbean, Alaska, Cancun, and the Panama Canal. She also traveled to Hawaii, Washington, D.C., the Pacific Northwest, and much of the Northeast U.S.
Darlene is survived by her two sons, Kim (Kathy) Bartelson, of Winona, and Kevin (Carrie) Bartelson, of Salem, Ore.; two daughters, Kayla (David) Ritter, of Winona, and Keta (Mark) Lindstrom, of Channahon, Ill.; grandchildren, Dale (Jen Lindberg) Bartelson, Brad (Kelly) Bartelson, Shaun (Rachel) Bartelson, Emily (Frans) Albarillo, Gretchen (Nic) Schrock, Annie Bartelson, Keelie Ritter, Derick (Becky) Ritter, Shelby Ritter, Matt Lindstrom, and Alec (Gaby Gall) Lindstrom; great-grandchildren, Dawson, Jaxon, Della, Sawyer, Reagan, Andrew, Owen, William, Wyatt, Freya, Laney, Joseph, Lincoln, Parker, Madison, and Morgan; and her sister Bernita. Grandma Dar will be greatly missed by her special dog, Bella.
She was preceded in death by Vern, her parents, and her siblings, Darrell, Robert, and Nadine.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, August 19, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona. Burial was in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Wilson.
Memorials may be directed to Home and Community Options.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Darlene’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
