Bartelson, Donna J.

Donna J. Bartelson, 80, of Winona, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on April 9, 1943, in Winona, to Edward and Roselyn (Ives) Serwa.
Donna was employed for many years in housekeeping at St. Anne Extended Healthcare in Winona, and she also owned and operated Shannon’s Café with her daughter.
She will be remembered for her enjoyment of reading, camping, going to garage sales, and traveling.
Donna loved her dog, Sissy, and she cherished the time that she spent with her family and friends. They will especially miss her storytelling, great sense of humor and love for pranking others.
Donna is lovingly survived by her children, Lawrence Decker, Daniel Decker, Darin (Julie) Decker,
Shannon Czub, Jason (Becky) Decker, Bobbi (Rick) Davis, and Robert (Shayna) Cada; her siblings, Robert (Marie) Serva, Susan Zeller, James (Kathy) Serva, Sandra (Ed) Newman, David Meech Jr., Cynthia (Frank) Fitch, and Debra Meech; her 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her significant other, James Nation; parents, Roselyn Meech, Edward Serva, and David Meech; son, Lloyd Decker Jr.; siblings, Edward Serva and Judith Konkel; and her beloved dog, Sissy.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, Winona. Visitation will also be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Donna’s family would like to extend a special thanks to her nurse practitioner, Tracy Morken, Stephanie RN and the staff of Winona Health Hospice for the excellent care that she received.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Donna’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
