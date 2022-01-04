Bartsch, Kyle Kenneth

Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 14F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 14F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.