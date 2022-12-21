Baures, Barbara G.

Barbara G. Baures, 70, of Winona, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Winona Health Hospital in Winona.
Barbara Gail was born January 22, 1952, to John and Carrie (Hammack) Reed in London, Ky. She grew up in Jamestown, Ohio. Barb was a very spiritual person. She loved all of God’s creatures and loved collecting her knickknacks.
On May 17, 1990, she married Francis “Butch” Baures in Winona. Barb was a personal care assistant for many years and was able to work with many wonderful people as she took care of them.
She is survived by her husband, Butch; her daughter, Randy Smith; her son, Richard Reed; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Frances Evers, Charles Reed, Mary Kunher, and Estle (Vickie) Reed; and stepchildren, Kim (Darrin) Mohan and Jay (Melanie) Baures; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Tina Broas, Diane Davidson, Doris Null, Gordon Reed, Georgia Kingsolver, Johnny Reed, Claude Edward Reed, and Mildred Reed.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home in Winona. Interment will be at St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in Minnesota City.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.